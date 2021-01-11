Bitnation Market Cap Hits $157,110.55 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $157,110.55 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

Bitnation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

