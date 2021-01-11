Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$2.19.

TSE BNE opened at C$2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$93.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6588327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

