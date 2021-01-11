BOOM (BOOM) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $6,147.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

