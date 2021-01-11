BOX Token (BOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,216.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $325,609.40 and approximately $11,216.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00248429 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

