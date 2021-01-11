Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 154,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.