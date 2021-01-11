Brio Consultants LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,322 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,585,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,391,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

