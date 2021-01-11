Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

