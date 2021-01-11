Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.10). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

