Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report sales of $111.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $111.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $432.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.05 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $488.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Truist began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.90 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 16,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $418,098.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,571.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

