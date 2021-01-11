Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.08 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $118.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $423.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.41. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

