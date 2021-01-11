Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.18. UGI also reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,214,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

