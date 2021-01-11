Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $160.83

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DASH stock traded up $10.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.00. 2,539,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,519. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

