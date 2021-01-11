Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Target Price at $24.78

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371,425 shares of company stock worth $208,578,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.80 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

