Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $82.57

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. 79.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 5,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,360. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

