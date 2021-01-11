Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $47.29

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

