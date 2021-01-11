BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE BRT opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

