BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NYSE BRT opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
