BTU Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $41,637.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $41,637.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00326166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.53 or 0.03773972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

