Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $40.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,766.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,214. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,766.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,602.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

