Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

MDLZ traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

