Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.04.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.81. 2,870,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

