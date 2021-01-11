Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 190.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 213.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 32.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Marriott International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

MAR traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.66. 1,692,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,446. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 240.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

