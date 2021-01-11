Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $91.33 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $91.33 million and $30.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00448927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,805,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,400,520,194 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

