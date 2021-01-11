Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 8,220,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,465,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

In related news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

