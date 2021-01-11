Carbon (CRBN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $509,085.66

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $509,085.66 and approximately $223,532.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.