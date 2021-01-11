Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Caspian has a market cap of $2.39 million and $852.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last week, Caspian has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00324847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.03855661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

