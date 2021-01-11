Castweet (CTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,052.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Castweet has a total market cap of $521,982.94 and $95,052.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00278189 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00177290 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002112 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.