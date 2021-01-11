CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Financial Comparison

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 18.21% 5.35% 0.79% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CBTX and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $172.02 million 3.82 $50.52 million $2.02 13.08 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CBTX pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBTX and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.76%. Given CBTX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBTX beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. The company also provides treasury and online banking services. It operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as dealer loans, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer and auto lending services. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, bill pay and e-statements, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

