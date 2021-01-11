CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 364.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 699,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

