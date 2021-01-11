ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post $644.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $17.64 on Friday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChampionX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,395,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.