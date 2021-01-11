Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,889,000 after buying an additional 190,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.