Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) PT Lowered to $15.00

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 271.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHMA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,840. The company has a market cap of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 44.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 264.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 221,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

