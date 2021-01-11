China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Shares Gap Down to $1.63

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.63, but opened at $1.50. China Yongda Automobiles Services shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

