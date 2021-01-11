Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post sales of $203.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.87 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $268.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.57. 184,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

