Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $49,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.05. 32,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.