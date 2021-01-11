Cipher Core Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $271.07 Million (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Cipher Core Token token can now be purchased for about $36.75 or 0.00104412 BTC on exchanges. Cipher Core Token has a market cap of $271.07 million and approximately $16,256.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00299004 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012273 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013834 BTC.

About Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,376,805 tokens. Cipher Core Token’s official website is www.cipher-core.com

Buying and Selling Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher Core Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher Core Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher Core Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

