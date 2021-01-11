Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. 1,001,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

