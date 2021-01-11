Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.