Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $420.58 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Compound has a market cap of $733.11 million and $420.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $165.34 or 0.00469794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,434,047 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.