CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post $263.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $264.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $873.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 570,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,909.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.