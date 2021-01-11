Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.38.

STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day moving average is $189.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

