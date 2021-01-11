Constellation (DAG) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Constellation has a market cap of $10.93 million and $749,502.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.