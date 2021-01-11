ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WISH. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

