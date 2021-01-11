Contrasting Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) & Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 11.11 $9.49 million $0.28 51.93 Semler Scientific $32.77 million 18.18 $15.08 million $1.88 47.34

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynex. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 81.40%. Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.54%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Semler Scientific 42.42% 64.58% 49.58%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Zynex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

