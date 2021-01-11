Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.91 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

