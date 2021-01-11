Cred (LBA) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Cred has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

