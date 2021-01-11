CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $138.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $210.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

