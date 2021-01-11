Critical Review: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) vs. Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -113.82% -18.35% -4.55% Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 1 11 0 2.92 Consolidated Edison 3 9 1 0 1.85

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Consolidated Edison has a consensus price target of $79.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Consolidated Edison’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 37.25 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -17.99 Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 1.86 $1.34 billion $4.37 16.00

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Edison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consolidated Edison beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 543 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,395 in-service line transformers; 3,745 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,200 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,318 miles of mains and 376,306 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

