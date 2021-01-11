CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $63,546.88 and approximately $5.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 407.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

