Cryptocean Price Hits $0.77 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.28 million and $43,904.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

