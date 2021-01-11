CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $152,752.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One CryptoFranc token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $152,752.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

